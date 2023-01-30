ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development programme on construction techniques at NIT-Calicut

January 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host a six-day entrepreneurship skill development programme on the latest construction techniques on its campus beginning February 1.

The programme is being organised by the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI) in association with the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of NIT-C. This is a certificate course offered by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the support of Tata Blue Scope.

A press release said on Monday that building construction using pre-fabricated and pre-engineered components was rapidly gaining popularity in developed countries. But the challenge in India was lack of knowledge and experience in the technique. The training programme will help overcome such challenges. It is intended for construction engineers. Engineering degree holders or diploma holders or fabricators with at least two years experience can join the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme will help participants learn the futuristic best practices and techniques in pre-engineered light gauge steel framed structures (LGSF) construction technologies. The workshop will help those from construction, engineering, architecture or fabrication fields for elevating their skills, qualifications, and expertise. It will cover a plethora of topics, including introduction to pre-fab buildings, expanded polystyrene (EPS) technology, LGSF technology and fibre cement board (FCB).

For details, contact TBI, NITC (Phone: 98474 34848 or 9895264652)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

university

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US