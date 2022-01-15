‘S.K. Pottekkatt’s works focused on marginalised sections’

Golden jubilee celebrations of Oru Deshathinte Katha begins

The focus on marginalised sections of people in the works of S.K. Pottekkatt is missing in the new generation works in Malayalam literature, Culture Minister Saji Cherian has said.

Opening ‘Athiranippadam@50’, the golden jubilee celebrations of Pottekkatt’s novel Oru Deshathinte Katha, in Kozhikode on Saturday, the Minister said the department would do everything to address the tense social situation in the State and encourage secular and cultural values among the public.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi chairman and writer Vaisakhan presided over the event, organised by the Akademi in association with the S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre in Kozhikode.

Mayor Beena Philip, who was the chief guest, pointed that Oru Deshathinte Katha was a cultural mapping of a land over a period of time whereas Oru Theruvinte Katha, another work of Pottekkatt, was a collage. She said his travels were what made Pottekkatt the luminary that he was.

The Minister said the infrastructural needs of the cultural centre would be met by the department while the Mayor said a facelift for the centre was part of the Corporation’s plan for the year. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil and writers Kalpetta Narayanan and Khadeeja Mumtaz spoke on the occasion.

Seminars and discussions scheduled as part of the celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic-related restrictions.