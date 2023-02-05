HamberMenu
Sixty-nine suspects arrested under Operation Aag in Kozhikode

Legal measures will be intensified under KAAPA to counter criminal activities, say police

February 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ongoing ‘Operation Aag’ against goons, the Kozhikode city police have so far arrested 69 suspects involved in various criminal cases. Eighteen others who had been evading arrest warrants issued by various courts and three fugitives were also nabbed during the special drive coordinated by District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena.

As part of the special drive on Sunday, the City Special Action Group detained a gang of three men from Payyanakkal who had left the State after allegedly attacking a youth. Police officers who investigated the case said the hired gang — T.V. Shamsudheen, 31, Mohammed Rafeeq, 34, and S.M. Kefzeeb, 31 — attacked the youth from Mathottam for his friendship with a woman. The woman’s husband was allegedly in touch with the hired gang for revenge, they said.

On action taken against the hired offenders, Mr. Meena said all measures were in place at local police stations in the city to monitor the movements of suspected persons having links with goonda gangs. If required, sections under the Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) will be invoked against the suspects, he said here on Sunday.

