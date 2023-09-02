Six tonnes of biomedical waste collected in a month in Kozhikode Corporation

September 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

A month after the Kozhikode Corporation launched collection of biomedical waste, over six tonnes of biomedical waste has been collected from households in the city through the mobile application ‘Aakri’. An increasing number of people are making use of the services as registrations on the app are going up by the day.

The Corporation has signed a contract with A4 Mercantiles Private Limited for the collection of biomedical waste from all households in the city through the Aakri app. Members of the public may avail the services of the agency by paying a fee of ₹45 per kilogram, besides GST. The waste thus collected is handed over to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) for scientific processing at its plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi.

Registered households get four separate bags to collect different types of biomedical waste such as medicines, chemicals, microbiological waste, sanitary napkins, diapers, biotechnological and clinical laboratory waste, tubes, glass bottles, urine bags, needle-less syringes, blades, gloves, syringes, medicine bottles, and broken glass.

The service has come as a relief to households that have babies and bedridden patients.

But, there are still a lot of people who are unaware of the facility. “Councillors are informing people in each ward about it. Another awareness drive is also being planned,” said health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree.

Since several people were reluctant to pay user fee, the Corporation was also planning to open collection centres where the public can deposit biomedical waste for a much lower fee, she added.

The Aakri app may be downloaded from Google Play Store. The agency may be contacted either through the app or through the toll-free number 1800-890-5089 or customer care number 97784-18244.