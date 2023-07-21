Six students suspended for alleged ragging of junior

July 21, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following an internal investigation, six students from M.E.S. College of Arts and Science who were involved in the alleged ragging of a junior student, have been placed under suspension. The action was taken subsequent to a report submitted by the college’s anti-ragging committee. Decision was also taken to hand over a copy of the internal report to the police for further action. The junior student who sustained grave injuries in the ragging had been admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital. The police also had registered a case against 10 identifiable students.