Six students bitten by stray dogs within school compound in Kozhikode

Two admitted to medical college hospital

Six students of the Perambra Government Higher Secondary School sustained injuries in the attack of a pack of stray dogs within the school compound on Thursday. The incident took place at 10 a.m.

Two students, who sustained deep wounds, were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Other four students sought treatment at the Perambra government hospital. All the injured students were given anti-rabies vaccine.

Some of the local traders said street dogs in large numbers were causing serious safety threat to students on the school premises. They also complained that local administrators were not taking the issue seriously and adopting measures to control the stray population.

A teacher from the school said the school compound had been a haven of stray dogs during the lockdown period. Though many tried to chase them away during the reopening time, it failed to work out, and a few turned more aggressive, he said.