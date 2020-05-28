Six new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode, two recover

Kozhikode

28 May 2020 23:52 IST

Two persons recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Thursday even as six more were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the two who were cured of the infection belonged to Malappuram and Kozhikode districts respectively. Of the six diagnosed with the disease, three had come from other States, and two had returned from abroad.

The first person is a 33-year-old native of Feroke who had returned from Riyadh on May 19 and was shifted to a COVID care centre at Thamarassery. His body fluid samples were tested positive for the virus on May 27. The second, a 30-year-old native of Thooneri, is a primary contact of a person earlier tested positive for the virus in Kannur on May 25. His samples confirmed the infection on May 26.

The third is a 31-year-old native of Azhiyoor who had returned from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 15. His samples tested positive for the virus on May 26. The fourth person is a 32-year-old native of Muchukunnu who returned from Chennai on May 14 and had been at a COVID care centre. He was diagnosed with the infection on May 26.

The fifth is a 37-year-old native of Valayam, who returned from Gujarat and reached Thalassery on May 24. From there, he was shifted to a COVID care centre at Valayam, where he was tested positive for the virus on May 26. All the five are now at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House. The sixth patient, a 47-year-old native of Payyoli had returned from Bahrain on May 27 and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He was diagnosed with the disease the same day. With this, the number of active cases in the district reached 32. Fourteen of them are at the medical college hospital, 13 at the first-line treatment centre, and the rest are at various hospitals in Kannur district.

Apart from this, one person from Malappuram, two from Kasaragod, and one from Thrissur too are at the medical college hospital, and another Thrissur native is at the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the number of people under surveillance stands at 7,734, of whom 1,545 are expatriates.