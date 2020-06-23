KozhikodeKozhikode 23 June 2020 19:29 IST
Comments
Six more test positive in Kozhikode
Updated: 23 June 2020 19:29 IST
Six more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. They include an airport official from Naduvannur who contracted the virus from another infected official. One person came by a lorry from Bengaluru to Kozhikode on June 20.
Two had come from Muscat and one each from Sharjah, Bengaluru and Chennai.
A total of 113 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. As many as 894 persons were added to the list of those under observation on Tuesday, taking the total number to 15,032.
Man dies
A Kunnamangalam native who had been under observation died on Tuesday. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that his samples would be sent for test immediately.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kozhikode
Read more...