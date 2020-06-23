Kozhikode

Six more test positive in Kozhikode

Six more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. They include an airport official from Naduvannur who contracted the virus from another infected official. One person came by a lorry from Bengaluru to Kozhikode on June 20.

Two had come from Muscat and one each from Sharjah, Bengaluru and Chennai.

A total of 113 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. As many as 894 persons were added to the list of those under observation on Tuesday, taking the total number to 15,032.

Man dies

A Kunnamangalam native who had been under observation died on Tuesday. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that his samples would be sent for test immediately.

