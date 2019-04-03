Six more file papers in district

Kozhikode

The last day to file nominations is Saturday

Six more candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kozhikode and Vadakara.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee V.K. Sajeevan and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Mustafa Komeri filed their nomination papers to contest from Vadakara constituency.

Other candiates

The others who filed their nominations for Vadakara were A.P. Jateesh, P.K. Aneesh and C.O.T. Nazeer.

K. Reghu filed his nomination papers to contest from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency.

All of them filed their nominations before District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the returning officer for the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

