Kozhikode

Six more file papers in district

more-in

The last day to file nominations is Saturday

Six more candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kozhikode and Vadakara.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee V.K. Sajeevan and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Mustafa Komeri filed their nomination papers to contest from Vadakara constituency.

Other candiates

The others who filed their nominations for Vadakara were A.P. Jateesh, P.K. Aneesh and C.O.T. Nazeer.

K. Reghu filed his nomination papers to contest from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency.

All of them filed their nominations before District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the returning officer for the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

The last day to file nominations is Saturday.

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 3:26:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/six-more-file-papers-in-district/article26715703.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story