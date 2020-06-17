Six-member team authorised to shoot wild boars

Kozhikode

17 June 2020 23:55 IST

Service of the licensed gun holders will be available in Kodenchery panchayat

The first panel of licensed gun holders who are authorised to shoot wild boars straying into farms has been formed in Kozhikode district in accordance with the recent State government order.

The service of the six-member team will be available in the limits of Kodenchery panchayat.

After verifying the documents, the Divisional Forest Officer, Kozhikode, granted the official sanction to the empanelled individuals. They will have to renew the temporarily sanctioned licence after six months.

In order to exercise their newly conferred right, they will have to strictly comply with a series of official formalities.

No shooting will be permitted within the forest area. Feeding animals should not be targeted. After shooting, the gun holder will have to inform the nearby Forest Range Officer for further inspection.

The empanelled member who shoots the animal will be entitled for ₹1,000. It is not given as remuneration but to meet the cost of handling the firearm. On completion of the burial of the carcass, the Divisional Forest Officer will submit a report to the Chief Wildlife Warden.

The service of the squad will be available in Chippilithode, Koorottupara, Thusharagiri, Manhuvayal, Mykkavy, and Velamkode regions under the Kodenchery panchayat.

According to Forest Department officials, more number of licensed gun holders will be considered in panchayats where the wild boar menace is severe.

Meanwhile, various farmers’ organisations have reiterated their demand to sanction gun licences for more eligible farmers.