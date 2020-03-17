Six councillors who holidayed in Dubai quarantined at home

Kozhikode

17 March 2020

Row over visit had forced them to cut short their trip; budget session postponed

Six councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation, who were forced to return midway from their visit to Dubai, have been advised to remain quarantined at home for the next 14 days based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The visit of the six councillors, all belonging to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), to Dubai had already triggered a controversy against the backdrop of bird flu and COVID-19 scare gripping the district. “We had to cut short our visit in the wake of the controversy,” K.V. Baburaj, health standing committee chairman, told The Hindu on Monday. Since the councillors have been home quarantined, the budget session of the civic body has also been postponed to March-end. “We have not fixed the date. The budget has to be passed by March 31,” Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said.

Apart from Mr. Baburaj, two others — Mullaveettil Moideen and V.T. Sathyan — in the team are members of the health standing committee.

The others are M. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the standing committee on education and sports, M.P. Suresh, public works standing committee member and P. Bijulal, development standing committee member.

The councillors had left for Dubai from the Calicut airport on March 7 and were scheduled to return on March 15. But they had to fly back on Friday night.

“We had planned our visit much earlier. Our friends and relatives had invited us to Dubai. It had to be postponed on account of the floods last year. Unfortunately, it created a controversy now in the wake of bird flu hitting the district,” Mr. Baburaj said.

Protest staged

However, opposition parties, including the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, took to the streets and their youth wing activists staged a protest in front of the corporation office against the councillors. A Muslim Youth League activist, T.P.M. Jishan, was injured when the police tried to remove agitators.

S.V. Sayed Mohammed Shameel, an independent councillor of the United Democratic Front, has demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.