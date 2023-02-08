ADVERTISEMENT

Sivaratri festivities at Sreekanteshwara Temple in Kozhikode from Saturday

February 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sivarathri festivities at the Sreekanteshwara Temple in Kozhikode will be held from February 11 to 18. The flag hoisting will be presided over by Thanthri Paravoor Rakesh and high priest K.V. Shibu.

Festival committee president P.V. Chandran said here on Wednesday that the festival this year was special as it comes after a two-year pandemic-induced break. Besides a variety of cultural programmes and rituals, competitions in carnatic music, light music, and dance are part of the festivities.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be chief guest at the valedictory function of the festival on February 18, he said. The Sreekanteshwara Temple is one of the Siva temples that social reformer Sree Narayana Guru established across the country.

