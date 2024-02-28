GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sivaratri celebrations to begin on March 1

February 28, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahasivaratri celebrations at the Srikanteshwara temple in Kozhikode will be held from March 1 to 8 with a variety of rituals and cultural programmes. President of Srikanteshwara Kshetra Yogam P.V.Chandran told reporters here on Wednesday that around 400 artistes, including a large number of local artistes, will be part of the cultural programmes that will be held every evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In preparation for the festival, several developmental activities have been carried out at the temple for the convenience of the general public. A Gajamandapam has been constructed at the cost of ₹70 lakhs. The road and parking space around the temple have been paved with interlock tiles at a cost of ₹70 lakhs, Mr.Chandran said.

