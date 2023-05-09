SIT to be formed to investigate Tirunelveli native’s death in Kozhikode

May 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the death of an employee of a rice flakes unit at Kottamparamba in Kozhikode city in June 2019.

Jayakumar, a native of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, was found hanging from the iron staircase of the unit. It was reported that he had heated arguments with his colleagues the previous day. However, the police inquiry report concluded that he had ended his life. Valliyammal, Jayakumar’s mother, approached the commission with a complaint later.

An investigation by the commission’s inquiry wing found that the police had not conducted a detailed investigation into some of the facts mentioned in the first information report and the post-mortem examination report. It was pointed out that Jayakumar was beaten up by his colleagues, and that there were injuries on the body. Thus, the commission asked the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to set up an SIT in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT