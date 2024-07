Bharatiya Janata Party workers on (July 21) Sunday staged a sit-in protest at Thoppayil beach area seeking immediate intervention of the Kozhikode Corporation authorities to control street dog menace.

The protesters alleged that street dogs were dangerously chasing motorcycle riders at night and destroying the seats of parked vehicles. They warned that residents would be compelled to launch a road blockade if the authorities continued to ignore their complaints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.