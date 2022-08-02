SIT formed to probe abduction of youth

Woman from Pathanamthitta quizzed

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Perambra ASP T.K. Vishnu Pratheep has been constituted to probe the abduction of a 26-year-old youth by a suspected gang of gold smugglers having national and international links.

The team, comprising 14 officers with proven track record in probing criminal cases with the support of the cyber cell, was constituted following a directive from District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural) R. Karuppasami.

“Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the case, we are constituting the special team with Inspector K. Sushir as the investigating officer.

“A case under Section 364 (punishment for kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has already been registered at the Peruvannamuzhi police station,” said Mr. Karappasami in an official communication.

He said the progress of the case would be reviewed on a regular basis by his office.

Suspected gold deal

According to the Peruvannamuzhi police, Irshad, a native of Panthirikkara who arrived here from Dubai on May 13, was abducted three weeks ago by an unidentified gang following a suspected gold deal. “He had reportedly handed over the gold to another carrier, provoking the main agents involved in the racket. He was held hostage to recover it,” they said.<SU>

Death threats

His parents, who filed the petition with the police, claimed that they had received death threats multiple times against Irshad from a Koduvally native. Though one of the men suspected to be involved in the incident was arrested earlier, the majority were at large, they said.

A woman hailing from Pathanamthitta was also quizzed by the special investigation team in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the woman was suspected of having links with the gang behind the abduction. Her husband was also reportedly involved in the incident.