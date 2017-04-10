Sisters drive away with Heels on Wheels crown

The Malaparamaba sisters, that’s what The Hindu likes to call Sithara Kanakaraj and Sathija Kanakaraj, who walked away with the first prize in the Kozhikode edition of ‘Heels on Wheels,’ the all-women treasure hunt car ride presented by Maruti Suzuki and organised by The Hindu MetroPlus on Sunday.

The fun-filled car ride saw overwhelming participation from women of all ages and backgrounds. The 50 participating teams were selected from over 100 applications from even Kannur and Malappuram districts. The enthusiasm showed by the women for the event was such that many refused to back out despite illnesses and car troubles.

“We have been preparing for the event for the last ten days, training ourselves to solve the cryptic codes that we were expected to solve,” said Sithara Kanakaraj, the winner, and a research student at the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode. Her sister Sathija is a dentist. Being natives of Kozhikode, they did not have much difficulty in putting the clues together and finished the ride in just 41 minutes.

The second prize winning team comprising Sreeja Suresh and Meghna Gireesh was just four minutes behind. The team comprising Femida Ali and Shamla M completed the task in 50 minutes to win the third prize. There were at least five more teams who had completed the task within the first one hour.

The teams, consisting of a driver and a navigator, were given two different routes with landmarks to be located and clues to be collected. They had to collect a letter from the designated volunteer there and put them together to get a word, which was ‘Refresh’ in this case, after ‘The Hindu Refreshed’.

The rally was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic North) P.K. Raju from the premises of Westway Hotel at Chakorathukulam at 10 a.m. The ride was followed by a fun-filled afternoon at the hotel which involved a lot of music and dance. The participants brought out their best singing voices to render some fun numbers. Some even partnered with the official singer to perform duet numbers.

Noted singer V.T. Murali gave away the prizes in the valedictory function. The first prize winners got ₹25,000 cash prize while the second prize was ₹15,000 and third prize ₹10,000. They also got gifts from Sulfex Mattresses and a lot more goodies.

There were also prizes for the best rally outfit, which was won by the team comprising Mini Augustine and Sheeja, who bagged ₹5,000 each gift vouchers from Kalyan Kendra. The team comprising Sreelakshmi C.M. and Haleema Payyanad, who won the prize for the second best rally outfit, received gift vouchers from the Indian Oil Corporation. The participants in the entertainment programmes too received gift vouchers from the IOC. The IOC and Kalyan Kendra, which were the Energy Partner and Associate Sponsors of the event respectively, presented gift vouchers to all the participating teams.

Mr. Murali pointed out the need for women to come out of their homes and engage in more activities. He rendered some of his very popular songs like Oathupalliyil....

Saurabh Barapatre, Territory Sales Manager of Maruti Suzuki; T. Vijayaraghavan, Senior Divisional Retails Sales Manager of IOC; Arshad Abdulla, Managing Director of Kalyan Kendra; M.V. Ravindran, Divisional Manager of Canara Bank; besides K.P.M. Basheer, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau, Kozhikode; K.K. Joshi, Senior Regional General Manager (Advertising), and Aneesh K.L., Assistant Regional Manager (Advertising) of The Hindu were present.

Canara Bank was the banking partner while Media One was the TV Partner and Red FM was Radio Partner. Suprabhatham Vegetarian Restaurant was the Refreshment Partner of the event while Aster MIMS was Healthcare Partner.