Silver Hills Public School emerges winner in Kozhikode district Kalotsav for CBSE schools

November 02, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, emerged winners in the two-day district Kalotsav for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that concluded at KPCM Sreenarayana Vidyalaya at Chethukadavu on Thursday.

While Silver Hills school got 773 points, Devagiri CMI Public School got 763 points.

Events such as Bharatanatyam, Margamkali, patriotic song, group song, skits, mime, group dance, western music, Nadanpattu, and Thiruvathira were held on Thursday, while Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, folk dance, Kolkali, Duffmuttu, and Oppana were the major events on the previous day. Around 3,500 students from 58 CBSE schools in the district attended 150 events.

The first and second prize winners in each of the events are eligible to take part in the State Kalotsav to be held at Sree Sarada Vidyalayam, Kaladi, from November 24.