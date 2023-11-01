Silver Hills leads at district CBSE Kalotsav

November 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Silver Hills Public School and Devagiri CMI Public School are in a tug of war for the top spot at the CBSE Kozhikode District Kalotsav that began at KPCM Sreenarayana Vidyalaya at Chethukadavu on Wednesday. Silver Hills with 559 points and Devagiri with 550 are at the first and second positions respectively while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perumthuruthi, with 428 points, is at the third position at the end of the first day of the arts festival.

Earlier, M.K. Raghavan, MP inaugurated the festival. The events at the festival are mostly held in four categories based on the class of the students while some events are held in a common category. Around 3,500 students from 58 CBSE schools in the district are competing in 150 events in 4 stages spread across the campus.

Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Folk dance, Kolkali, Duff muttu, and Oppana were the major events on Wednesday. Events such as Bharatanatyam, Margam Kali, Patriotic song, group song, skits, mime, group dance, western music, Nadan pattu, and Thiruvathira will be held on the second and last day of the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first and second prize winners in each of the events will be eligible to take part in the State Kalotsav to be held at Sree Sarada Vidyalayam, Kaladi, from November 24 onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.