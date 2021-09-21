SILA scholarships for six NIT-C students

KOZHIKODE

21 September 2021 22:17 IST

A. Anjana, S. Kanyaparvathi, and Eldo Adai of third, fifth and seventh semesters respectively have won the SILA scholarships for B.Tech students of Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) for 2021-2022.

They will receive ₹50,000 each, for securing the top CGPA at the end of their first, second, and third year of study of the B.Tech Civil Engineering degree programme, S.D. Madhu Kumar, Professor and Dean (Students’ Welfare), NIT-C, said a press release said here.

In total, six students will receive the scholarship this year, it said.

Gompa Naveen, R.Harikrishnan, and Govind Mohan, have won the second place in their respective categories. They will receive ₹20,000 each.

The SILA scholarship is paid out of a one-time contribution of ₹40 lakh made by Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer, an alumnus of BE Civil Engineering (1967–1972 batch) of the institute. This scholarship was instituted in memory of his parents Subramanya Iyer and Lakshmi Ammal (SILA). This is the second time that a total amount of ₹2.10 lakh is being disbursed from a single source.