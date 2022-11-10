Signature store of Kudumbashree opened at Calicut airport

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh inaugurated a signature store of Kudumbasree at the Calicut International Airport on Thursday. The store was opened as part of the project, Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR), an initiative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to encourage women, artisans, and craftsmen. Airport Director S. Suresh and Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik were present.