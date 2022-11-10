Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh inaugurated a signature store of Kudumbasree at the Calicut International Airport on Thursday. The store was opened as part of the project, Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR), an initiative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to encourage women, artisans, and craftsmen. Airport Director S. Suresh and Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik were present.
Signature store of Kudumbashree opened at Calicut airport
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.