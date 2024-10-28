Signal synchronisation yet to be a reality in traffic-choked Kozhikode city

Synchronisation of traffic signals to streamline vehicle flow at successive intersections is yet to be a reality in Kozhikode city due to the delay in appointing a trained technician for the job. Police officers on traffic duty say this basic traffic engineering technique with some practical improvisations can greatly reduce snarl-ups between busy intersections in the city.

“This technique of coordinating the green light timings for connected intersections on different routes will easily facilitate the movement of the maximum number of vehicles, avoiding frequent stops,” says a circle inspector who was associated with a number of traffic reforms in Kozhikode city. He says the job, now being done by police officers, should be handed over to a trained technician for its flawless operation.

Though traffic light synchronisation has been in place in some of the connected junctions, a standardised operation of the whole signal network for the urban area is yet to be implemented due to the shortage of funds and staff. Even the automated operation of signal lights at some junctions has been affected because of the lack of periodic maintenance.

Home guards on traffic duty have also supported the implementation of a synchronised traffic lights system, as full-time monitoring of the system will help smoothen vehicle flow at peak hours. They observe that snarl-ups during accidents can be effectively managed with the supervised operation of the signalling systems, which can be further powered with AI and smart tools.

Meanwhile, officials with the Motor Vehicles department and Road Safety Enforcement squad members say any intervention in the area will be possible only if all the stakeholders, including the city corporation, Public Works department and the Road Safety Authority, come together to support the cause. “What we need is a joint action plan approved by the district administration in the first phase to proceed with,” they point out.

