Siddique, Muraleedharan speak out against public comments by senior leaders

‘They should try to sort out issues directly with the Congress leadership’

June 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

T. Siddique, MLA, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, and K. Muraleedharan, MP, have spoken against senior party leaders airing their grievances in public against the party leadership over the ongoing reorganisation process.

Mr. Siddique told the media here on Saturday that the leaders should try to sort out issues directly with the leadership. “We must not divert from our ultimate goal, which is [a victory in] the 2024 Parliament elections. Why did Rahul Gandhi take up the Bharat Jodo Yatra braving snowfall, heat and rain, walking over 4,000 km? The organisation has sacrificed many things like never before,” he said.

Mr. Siddique pointed out that the Congress leadership was capable of solving all grievances. He urged senior leaders to desist from making public comments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Muraleedharan said senior leaders should think for themselves if public comments were good for the party. He added that complaints over reorganisation could be solved at the State level, and that there was no need to go to the central leadership. “When I was an MLA, I came to know about a new block-level committee president being elected from newspapers. There are some things that don’t change,” Mr. Muraleedharan said. If things go out of control, the party could see a repeat of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, when the Congress failed to win not even one seat from the State, he added.

