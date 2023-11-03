SI suspended on charge of sending obscene videos to complainant

November 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Sub Inspector from Pantheerankavu station who allegedly sent obscene messages and videos to a woman complainant was placed under suspension after a preliminary investigation on Friday.

The action was taken against Hareesh Babu after the woman approached a senior woman police officer at the station with her petition.

According to the complainant, the police officer secured her mobile number in the name of the probe into a complaint she filed at the station. Later, he misused it to send unsolicited messages through WhatsApp, she claimed.

The suspension order was issued by District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena following an internal investigation report submitted by the Station House Officer. The messages allegedly sent by the police officer had been retrieved as part of the inquiry.

