SI arrested on rape charge suspended

G.S. Anil, Sub Inspector of Police, who was remanded in judicial custody last Wednesday on the charge of raping a woman petitioner, has been placed under suspension.

District Police Chief K.G. Simon said the order was issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) after a preliminary investigation. A department-level inquiry had found that Anil was negligent in joining duty at the Armed Reserve Police camp recently even after his formal transfer from the Nadapuram Police Division. The transfer order was issued on the basis of a department-level inquiry against him.

Vadakara Deputy Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham said that the suspected involvement of the Sub Inspector in a rape case was quite shocking, and that the investigation team would be doing everything possible to ensure justice for the victim.

“No one has come out in support of the suspect or to protect him. All in the department are in favour of exposing such inhuman activities. It was unfortunate that a complainant who sought justice was dragged into such a situation,” he said.

It was in 2007 that Anil allegedly raped the woman for the first time offering her support in a divorce case.

The incident took place when he was working at the Payyoli police station. Though he had only a short stint at the station, he used to maintain contact with the complainant and allegedly exploited her multiple times.

The woman, who hails from Payyoli, took up the case with the higher authorities after the suspect allegedly tried to blackmail her using her nude photographs he had captured. The suspected abuse came to light last Tuesday when Anil tried to lock horns with the woman in public.

According to the complaint, the man had also tried to extort money from her on various occasions. She claimed that she did not reveal the incident to anyone fearing vengeful action from the suspect.