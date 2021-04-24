SHRC seeks solution to risky curve on road

The dangerous curve on the Puthiyapuram-Kottur road that opens into the Kuttiadi-Kozhikode State highway at Puthiyapuram in Kozhikode.

24 April 2021 19:29 IST

Panchayat secretary told to submit report in four weeks

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed Naduvannur panchayat to take immediate steps to correct the dangerous curve on Puthiyapuram-Kottur road that opens into the Kuttiadi-Kozhikode State highway at Puthiyapuram.

The commission has served notice on the panchayat secretary asking for a report on possible solutions to the matter within four weeks.

The directive came in the wake of a complaint filed by Bineesh Athooni from Kottur. The commission also took into consideration reports furnished by the PWD Executive Engineer and Kottur panchayat.

In his complaint, Mr. Athooni had said that five persons had been killed in accidents at the curve owing to lack of visibility. The PWD had suggested that the commission direct the local body to construct side walls on the dangerous stretch. It also said that the curve could be eliminated with the renovation of Ulliyeri-Kuttiadi road under a project aided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Kottur panchayat secretary had informed the SHRC of the need to acquire land on both sides of the road to raise the side wall. At the same time, Mr. Athooni told the commission that land acquisition was not necessary to eliminate the danger. He suggested elevating the road scientifically by around 100 metres to resolve the issue.

The case will be reconsidered on the basis of the report of the Naduvannur panchayat secretary.