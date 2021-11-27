SHRC orders removal of obstruction to ensure drinking water

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Secretary of the Kozhikode Corporation to ensure availability of drinking water to families affected by a private individual’s land filling of public roads.

The directive comes in the wake of a complaint filed by K.M. Chinnamma from Eranhipalam that a person named K.M. Mohammedali had filled the road near her property to aid his construction work. As a result, rainwater did not drain away from the road. Instead, it polluted the nearby well, which is a source of drinking water to her as well as several other families in the vicinity. She said that she had earlier complained to the Corporation Secretary, but in vain. As she had no water pipeline connection to her home, she had no option other than depend on the well for drinking water, she said in the complaint.

The Commission has asked the Corporation Secretary to remove the mud on the road if necessary to ensure proper flow of drain water, thus ensuring drinking water to these families. The Commission also asked the Secretary to submit a report on the action taken, within a week. The case will be heard at the next sitting of the commission on December 3.