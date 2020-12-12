SHRC orders probe against police officers

Kozhikode

12 December 2020 23:43 IST

Death of youth following alleged harassment

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a comprehensive probe into revelations by a youth from Kakkodi in his note in the form of a video on some police officers in Kozhikode city.

An order issued by KSHRC judicial member P. Mohandas on Friday directed the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to appoint a Deputy Superintendent of Police to probe the charges and submit the investigation report in three weeks.

It was on December 5 that the body of the youth was found hanging from a tree near his wife’s house within the Chevayur police station limits. On learning about the youth’s reported threat of ending his life, the police had reached out to him. However, he did not reportedly cooperate with them.

Advertising

Advertising

The youth had made a Facebook post in which he had held a few policemen responsible for his plight. In the video, he had alleged that he was being labelled as a thief by some policemen without any evidence.

He had also accused two policemen of falsely implicating him in more than three cases. He had alleged that the cases were registered against him after he filed petitions against two police officers over their reported misbehaviour. He also had expressed the wish to get justice in the last video.

The 33-year-old, who was in jail for around 20 months in connection with various cases, had knocked at the doors of various complaint redressal forums, including the Police Complaints Authority, for justice. His wife had also left home after he was arrested and jailed. The SHRC intervened in the issue after seeing the video message and allegations against the policemen.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.