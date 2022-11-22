SHRC for first-aid centre at Kozhikode collectorate and court complex

November 22, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Kozhikode district administration to set up first-aid treatment centre at the District Collectorate as well as the district court complex. The order was issued by K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, on Tuesday.

Both the District Collector and the District Medical Officer have been asked to submit a report on the matter in a month. The case, registered suo motu by the commission based on media reports, will be taken up on December 29.

The order said the lives of several senior citizens and those in need of health assistance could be saved if there were first-aid treatment facilities at the collectorate and the court complex. This follows the death of a person at the collectorate recently after he collapsed.

