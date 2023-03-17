ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC for extension of opening hours of skyway in Kozhikode by two hours

March 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The skyway on Rajaji Road in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has instructed the Kozhikode Corporation to extend the opening hours of the skyway on Rajaji Road in Kozhikode city by two hours at night.

In his order, K. Baijunath, judicial member of the Commission, directed the Corporation Secretary to submit a report within two months on the action taken on the order. The SHRC order followed a complaint by Abhilash Malayil and Vincent Tadambattuthazham, natives of Perumanna, against the closure of the flyover near the new bus stand at 7.40 p.m.

The Commission also received a report from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), which states that a letter has been sent to the Corporation Secretary regarding extension of the working hours of the escalator until 9 p.m. The Secretary has also been instructed to create a system for pedestrians to cross the road when the escalator is not functional.

The Commission said that the benefits of the system, which was launched as the first skyway to be built by a civic body in the State, were not fully available to people.

Owing to the presence of a bus stand, the place remains busy even late at night. People are having a harrowing time owing to the closure of the skyway at 7.40 p.m.

