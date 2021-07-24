SHRC directive to solve drinking water issue at colony

Kozhikode

24 July 2021 00:35 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC)has asked the District Collector and the Secretary of Kottur grama panchayat to take immediate steps to resolve issues at the Kunnaram Velli Laksham Veedu Colony in Kottur grama panchayat. The commission has taken note of the situation in the colony based on a complaint filed by Kottur native Bineesh Athooni that highlighted drinking water crisis as the most important issue in the colony.

The colony houses four Scheduled Caste (SC) families and six general category families. Most of the houses in the colony are in a poor condition.

A year ago, the panchayat had spent ₹7 lakh to construct a drinking water tank in the colony and the well in the colony was repaired, but in vain. It didn’t result in getting them potable water. At present, those in the colony are depending on a neighbouring household for drinking water. Meanwhile, new water pipelines were laid in the colony, benefiting only the SC families.

The complainant demanded that the water through the pipelines be made available to all in the colony and that the well be maintained properly so that the water in it could be used. Proper survey of the colony to determine the boundaries of each compound, construction of proper roads to the colony and setting up a high-mast light there are the other demands of the colony residents.

Commission member K. Baijunath has directed the District Collector and the panchayat Secretary to submit a report on the condition and progress of works at the colony within four weeks.