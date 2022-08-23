SHRC demands action against traffic violations in Kozhikode

Commission registers suo motu case based on media reports

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 23, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for immediate action against the rampant violation of traffic rules in Kozhikode city.

Based on media reports, the Commission on Tuesday registered a suo motu case and demanded that the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and the Regional Transport Officer take action against violators. Commission member K. Baijunath ordered officials to submit the action-taken report within two weeks. The case will be taken up at the Commission’s sitting to be held at the Kozhikode Collectorate on September 30.

The Commission noted that violation of one-way traffic was rampant in the city. The absence or malfunctioning of cameras set up to spot traffic violations is aiding violators. Use of high-beam lights and overspeeding were also common, the Commission said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There are not enough policemen in the city after 8 p.m. to check traffic violations. As a result, those working on night shifts find it difficult to take out vehicles after work. Heavy vehicles were often involved in rule violations, the Commission said, adding that Kannur-Kozhikode and Wayanad-Kozhikode roads also witnessed rampant violation of norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app