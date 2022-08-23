SHRC demands action against traffic violations in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for immediate action against the rampant violation of traffic rules in Kozhikode city.

Based on media reports, the Commission on Tuesday registered a suo motu case and demanded that the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and the Regional Transport Officer take action against violators. Commission member K. Baijunath ordered officials to submit the action-taken report within two weeks. The case will be taken up at the Commission’s sitting to be held at the Kozhikode Collectorate on September 30.

The Commission noted that violation of one-way traffic was rampant in the city. The absence or malfunctioning of cameras set up to spot traffic violations is aiding violators. Use of high-beam lights and overspeeding were also common, the Commission said.

There are not enough policemen in the city after 8 p.m. to check traffic violations. As a result, those working on night shifts find it difficult to take out vehicles after work. Heavy vehicles were often involved in rule violations, the Commission said, adding that Kannur-Kozhikode and Wayanad-Kozhikode roads also witnessed rampant violation of norms.