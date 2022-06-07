SHRC clears 30 complaints in Kozhikode
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) cleared 30 complaints at its sitting held on Monday and Tuesday at the Kozhikode collectorate conference hall. The commission directed the Director General of Police to investigate the alleged cheating of the beneficiaries of a poultry scheme by Bharat Seva Sagh. A total of 50 cases were taken up for hearing by the commission, a press release said.
