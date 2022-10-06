SHRC asks Kozhikode Corporation to clear waste near beach

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 06, 2022 21:27 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the Secretary, Kozhikode Corporation, to take steps to clear waste on the road opposite the entrance to Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach. Commission judicial member K. Baijunath in an order on Thursday asked the official to submit an action-taken report in 15 days.

It suo motu registered a case on the issue based on media reports and said it would be taken up at a hearing to be held in Kozhikode on October 28.

