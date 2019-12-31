Showing the way to manage ban on single-use plastic

This new year also brings with it doubts and confusion over the ban on single-use plastic items from January 1. Both the Kozhikode district administration and the city corporation on Tuesday held separate exhibition-cum-sale events featuring possible alternatives before the people.

How do we replace the ubiquitous plastic carry bags was the question foremost on the minds of the visitors at the exhibition held at Jubilee Hall by the district administration. Another concern was about plastic plates and cups. Participants at the exhibition pointed out that carry bags manufactured using Poly Lactic Acid separated from food starch can be an alternative to plastic bags. They are biodegradable and soluble in water too, it was claimed. A kg of the bag is priced at ₹390. Various types of cloth bags too can be an alternative to plastic carry bags, they said. The price tag ranged from ₹7 to ₹500.

Cups and plates made of raw residue of sugarcane can be a replacement for plastic cups and plates and even food carriers can be made out of it. Each plate is priced at ₹8. There were plates made of arecanut palm leave or else the good old stainless steel cups and plates could be used, said the organisers. There were also notebooks made of recycled papers and tooth brush made of bamboo. Pens, bags, and straw made of paper and jute products too were on display. Kudumbashree units and non-governmental organisations had put up stalls.

Officials of the Kerala Suchitwa Mission, one of the organisers, said that demonstration sessions for grama panchayats and municipalities would be held in the coming days. There would be awareness classes for various stakeholders depending on the bottlenecks that may throw up as the ban comes into force, they said.

The event at Tagore Centenary Hall, organised by the Kozhikode Corporation, featured cloth bags manufactured by the Kudumbasree. The organisers said that they had already got orders from shops, hotels and restaurants, and residents’ associations.