Shortage of soil hits widening of National Highway

September 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The shortage of soil for filling works have again hit the pace of the ongoing National Highway six-laning works in Kozhikode district. Work is pending at several stretches with the unexpected situation that is likely to worsen in the days to come.

Contractors entrusted with the work said that the main reason for the shortage of supply is various local protests related to soil collection for construction works. Many of the previously collected spots are now shut with the yet-to-be resolved public protests by local residents and environmental activists.

There is also alleged negligence on the part of the Geology and Mining department to sanction soil mining projects to support filling works. According to sources, the department is reportedly withholding clearance afraid of mass protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transportation of soil collected from approved mining spots is also continuing to be a headache for construction teams amidst the ongoing protests and intensified checking by the enforcement wings in the sector. Unloading of soil collected from distant locations are also obstructed in several locations citing technical issues and protests.

“There was an unmanageable shortage of various quarry products before the monsoon season due to quarry strikes and the regulations issued on operators in the names of various rules. It had also delayed the works at several stretches,” said an engineer associated with the supervision of works in Kozhikode district. He said the shortage of soil surfaced as a headache when the works resumed after the monsoon season.

According to sources, the Geology department is yet to give final clearance for digging soil from four convenient spots proposed by the construction teams. The main reason for the delay in approval was the shortage of staff to review proposals. The pending constructions near the Korappuzha bridge, Mokavoor and Malikkadavu regions can be completed only by addressing the shortage.

The deadline set to complete the road widening works as per the previously signed agreement was in December 2024. Site engineers pointed out that the shortage of construction materials and adverse weather turned out to be barriers to achieve the projected deadline to complete the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.