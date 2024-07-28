Shortage of rescue guards makes beaches in Kozhikode unsafe

The Tourism department is yet to consider increasing the number of rescue guards at beach tourism destinations, despite growing public demand to improve safety measures between Kappad and Beypore in Kozhikode district, which see a huge turnout of beach-goers during holidays and weekends.

At present, only six guards are stationed at Kozhikode beach, which is insufficient for additional surveillance needed at the southern and northern ends. In Butt Road and Konad beach areas, people frequently flout safety norms as no guards are present there.

“At least 20 rescue guards are needed to ensure proper surveillance of our key beach tourism destinations. If that is not possible, their numbers should be increased during weekends and holidays when most safety violations occur,” said V. Babu, a retired Fire and Rescue Services official. He also emphasised the need for better rescue equipment to carry out lifesaving operations. Though rescue guards have been demanding a shack-like facility on the beach to store emergency equipment, the request remains unaddressed.

Accessories like ropes, rescue tubes, jackets, stretchers, and surfboards are currently kept under umbrellas due to the lack of a storage facility. The demand for advanced rescue equipment like remote-controlled lifesaving buoys and lifeboats is also being ignored.

According to some former guards, most of the existing accessories are ineffective for sea rescue operations. Experienced personnel would join the field only if the Tourism department offers reasonable remuneration and benefits, they added.

Meanwhile, Tourism department sources said the deployment of existing rescue guards ensures proper surveillance over danger zones. Due to financial constraints, appointing additional guards had been pending for many years. However, the issue had been raised again with the higher authorities, they added.