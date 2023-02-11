Shortage of quarry products hits NH widening work

February 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The national highway widening work on several stretches in the north Kerala region is going at a slow pace now thanks to the shortage of required quantity of granite products from local quarries.

Contractors and engineers claimed that the State Environment Impact Assessment Agency (SEIAA) and the Mining and Geology department were totally disinclined to address the issue.

A temporary increase in the production capacity of various granite quarries is what they seek as they believe that it alone will address the shortage and ensure time-bound completion of major projects ahead of the rainy season. Citing legal hurdles and protests by environmentalists, officials of the Mining and Geology department are yet to respond positively to the demand.

“We are really concerned about the restricted supply of granite aggregate as it has been crippling work on several important stretches. It happens at a time when the SEIAA and the Geology department can easily address technical issues in consultation with the higher authorities,” said the manager of the contracting agency that was entrusted with the completion of one of the nine stretches. He pointed out that the purchase of quarry products from other States would not be a viable option.

Engineers associated with the project supervision are also concerned about the deadline fixed for the completion of each stretch by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with no consideration for local issues related to procurement of raw materials. They argued that any violation of the deadline for project execution would only double the financial liabilities of contractors. According to them, less than 25% of work has been completed in the region with many such unforeseen obstacles.

On the other hand, environmental activists are up in arms against any increase in the existing production capacity of quarries. Many local action councils have already communicated their stance against the contractors’ demand to the State government. According to them, the unscientific increase in mining activities for road widening will double the impact on the ecosystem, apart from creating undesired changes in the hydrological regimes.