Shortage of public health nurses hits efforts to contain infectious diseases in Kozhikode

July 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shortage of public health nurses in health centres is reportedly affecting the efforts to contain infectious diseases in Kozhikode.

According to sources, there is a vacancy of around 186 Junior Public Health Nurses (JPHN) across primary health centres, family health centres, and community health centres in the district. There are 26 vacancies of Public Health Nurses. Twelve posts of Public Health Nursing Supervisors, who look after block-level works, are vacant too. According to sources, a similar situation prevails in posts such as Public Health Nurse Tutor, District Public Health Nurse, and MCH Officer as well.

Functionaries of nurses association said that the shortage of JPHNs had hit works such as ward-level cleanliness drive, chlorination of water sources, registration of pregnant women, immunisation of children, distribution of vitamin tablets, and the family planning campaign. De-worming campaign, polio vaccination, and distribution of tablets preventing elephantiasis are some of the other works they are engaged in. These nurses are also posted in the clinics set up to contain non-communicable diseases and anaemia and those catering to the needs of the elderly and adolescents.

One JPHN is posted for a population of 5,000 people as per a staff pattern formulated in the 60s. Each health centre will have around five or six such nurses. They work under sub-centres that are formed after grouping four or five wards in local bodies. A majority of the JPHNs are women.

At a time when dengue fever, leptospirosis, and other infectious diseases are spreading, the authorities are unable to effectively undertake containment measures owing to shortage of nurses. Most primary health centres and family health centres are facing shortage of one or two nurses. Right now, there is only one JPHN for a population of around 15,000 since the staff pattern has not been revised and the population has gone up. In some places, one person is handling the affairs of two centres and many of the staff are working overtime.

