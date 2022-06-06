Shops gutted at Balussery; none injured
Cause yet to be ascertained
A furniture manufacturing unit and an old tyre shop were completely gutted after a fire broke out at Kattamvayal, Balussery, here early morning on Monday. Though no one was injured, a material loss of around ₹50 lakh is estimated. It could have been more dangerous had the fire spread to a nearby petrol pump.
Local people had noticed the fire and informed the Fire and Rescue Services at around 5 a.m. Fire units from different parts of the district worked for over two hours to douse the fire, but most parts of the two shops were unrecoverable.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
