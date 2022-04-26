Shop owners under C.H. Flyover to down shutters on May 10

April 26, 2022 20:23 IST

Protest against alleged refusal of authorities to rehabilitate them

Owners of shops beneath the C.H. Flyover in Kozhikode city are planning to down their shutters on May 10 in protest against the alleged refusal of the authorities to rehabilitate them ahead of the repair works to be taken up by the Public Works department (PWD) next month.

Functionaries of an action council told the media on Tuesday that the 69 shops were handed over in 1985 through tender procedures. The flyover had to be repaired because of wear and tear, substandard work and burning of waste beneath it, according to a study report by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, National Institute of Technology-Calicut, and the Kerala Highway Research Institute. The study had not suggested repair of each and every part of the structure where shops are functioning. The shop owners claimed that the bridges section of PWD had prepared an estimate of ₹4.2 crore for repair works. However, the administrative and technical sanctions were yet to be given.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baby Kizhakkebhagam, general convener of the action committee, said they were told to vacate the shops for six months from May at a meeting held on March 14. However, the concerns expressed by the shop owners were not properly addressed, he said. Though written representations were submitted to the Chief Minister, Minister for Local Self-Governments, Kozhikode Mayor and the District Collector, no reply had been given. The Corporation served them a notice on April 2, saying that they should vacate the premises on April 30. At another meeting called by the District Collector, a Corporation official said the civic body could neither rehabilitate them nor give them any compensation.

The shop owners have now managed to get a stay from the Kerala High Court against their eviction till May 3. “We are not against the repair of the structure. But the works should be taken up after taking us into confidence. We should be given alternative space to run our shops along with a compensation. The works should be handed over to accredited agencies who can complete it in three months,” said Mr. Kizhakkebhagam. The functionaries claimed that they had the support of organisations such as Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Malabar Chamber of Commerce, and Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry.