‘Shobheendram’ green initiative launched

‘Shobheendram’, a green initiative to encourage mass planting of saplings, was launched here on Friday as part of a forthcoming students’ reunion on the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College campus. College principal B. Rajani inaugurated the project initiated by ‘Rewind’, a collective of college alumni, in memory of late environmentalist and former teacher of the college T. Shobheendran.

Project coordinators said the initiative would initially witness planting of 125 saplings on the campus. Along with the project launch, the reunion of five degree and postgraduate batches would be held on May 26 with the participation of about 1,500 former students, they added.

According to the organisers, the collective would also financially support needy families as part of the ‘Rewind’ meet. Chairman of the organising committee Nidheesh Manayil, convenor V.K. Jithesh and patron Anjali Balakrishnan also spoke at the function. Environmental activist Dr. P. Dileep was the chief guest. Dhyan, son of Prof. Shobheendran, was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.