Shikha Chauhan is Rapid Rani, Amit Thapa Rapid Raja as Malabar River Festival concludes

Festival will boost the tourism potential of the area without polluting the environment, says Forests Minister

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 14, 2022 23:42 IST

Amit Thapa and Shikha Chauhan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shikha Chauhan from Madhya Pradesh has been chosen Rapid Rani and Amit Thapa from Uttarakhand is the Rapid Raja as the eighth edition of the Malabar River Festival and the Malabar White Water Kayaking Championship drew to a close at Pulikkayam near Kodenchery in Kozhikode on Sunday.

According to the organisers, the three first prizes won by Ms. Chauhan propelled her to the top position. This includes the first prize she bagged in the Down River competition in the Iruvazhinji river on Sunday. Mr. Thapa won two first prizes, including the Down River competition held on Saturday and the Slalom competition on Sunday. He also won the third prize in Pro Slalom competition. Meanwhile, Saniya Batham and Anne Mathias won the Extreme Slalom (Intermediate) competition.

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran opened the valedictory of the festival and gave away prizes to the winners. Offering all the support of his department to the event, he pointed out that it would boost the tourism potential of the area without polluting the environment. Linto Joseph, Thiruvambady MLA, was present.

The festival began on August 12 under the aegis of the Tourism Department, the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, Kozhikode district panchayat, District Tourism Promotion Council and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

