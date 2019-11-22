Shifting of venues continues, arts fest to conclude today

Shifting of venues for competitions over lack of facilities continued on the third day of the Kozhikode district school arts festival on Thursday. If it was the rain on Wednesday that forced the organisers to change some of the venues, protests over lack of facilities by students, teachers, and parents were the reason in some others.

The festival will conclude on Friday. Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan will open the valedictory ceremony at BEM Girls Higher Secondary School.

The events scheduled to be held at the Mahila Mall ground had to be shifted to the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School premises. Those planned at the Government Ganapath Boys High School were shifted to the auditorium at the Zamorin’s HSS and vice-versa. Bandmelam competition was shifted to St. Michael’s Higher Secondary School from Government Ganapath High School. Some events were shifted to the KSTA hall. The Kuchipudi competition scheduled at the Zamorin’s HSS had to be shifted to the Government Achuthan Girls Higher Secondary School after parents raised a hue and cry. Puddles were seen still seen next to the judges’ seats at some other venues. A section of parents protested against the results in the higher secondary drama competition, claiming that the winner of the first prize did not deserve to get the honours. Close to 190 appeal entries have been received so far.

Kozhikode leading

Meanwhile, Kozhikode city sub-district is leading in both high school and higher secondary school sections. It has 204 points in the high school section while 256 points in the higher secondary section. Koyilandy is in the second slot in high school section with 196 points. Balussery is in the second position in the higher secondary section with 255 points.

In the upper primary section Koyilandy sub-district is leading with 84 points while Kozhikode Rural has 81 points.

Results

Oppana (HS): 1. Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, 2. St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode.

Lalithaganam (HS Girls): 1. Devika S. Mohan, Kadathanad Raja’s HS, Purameri, 2. Neelambari U.M., Savio HSS, Devagiri, Kozhikode

Mohiniyattam (HS Girls): 1.Gowri Nandana, Perambra HSS, 2. Bhagya Jagannivasan K., G.H.S.S. Medical College Campus. Drama (HSS) 1. Silver Hills H.S.S., 2. G.H.S.S. Kokkallur, Balussery.