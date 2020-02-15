Shelter for transwomen yet to be full-fledged

The short stay home for transwomen that opened in Kozhikode two months ago is yet to get its full staff strength even as the accommodation has been popular among transwomen who come to the city.

‘Snehakkoodu’, the home set up by the Department of Social Justice at Kovoor, can house around 25 people at a time and has seven staff positions including those of a manager, two caretakers, a counsellor, a security guard, cook and cleaner. However, six staff members are yet to assume charge.

The home is run by the Punarjani Cultural Society, a community-based organisation that has been entrusted with the day-to-day activities of the home by the Department. Sisily George, the president of the society and the manager of the home, said the Department had not been cooperative.

“The officials of the department have delayed the appointment of the staff. We had to schedule an interview thrice. Once the candidates werer selected, the officials were reluctant to forward it to the Social Justice Directorate for approval,” she said.

With at least four or five transwomen staying at the home on a daily basis and the count exceeding twenty at times, Ms. George said she had been struggling to manage the home single-handedly.

Social Justice Officer Sheeba Mumtaz, however, said approval from the Directorate was being awaited. “The final interview was held on February 6. We have forwarded the list to the directorate. It will be approved in a week or two,” she said.

Fund allotment

Ms. Sisily said the State government had sanctioned ₹25 lakh for the home. The Society had received ₹5 lakh as advance payment to set it up. With no sign of the remaining fund being allotted, the Society was unable to pay the rent of the building, which amounted to ₹40,000 per month, she added.

The home was set up to shelter transwomen who were facing a crisis or recuperating after sex re-assignment surgery.

The facility is available free of cost for up to three months for transwomen in distress.