Shelter for transwomen at Kovoor

The project of a short stay home for transwomen in Kozhikode has finally took off after the delay of more than three months due to some technical issues.

The shelter home has been set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh at Kovoor, near the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, with the Department of Social Justice as a monitoring agency and Punarjani Cultural Society, a community-based organisation of transgender individuals, as the managing agency.

The opening of the shelter home, which was scheduled for late July 2019, was put off as the State TG cell was dissatisfied with the building identified near Feroke. Punarjani had earlier raised objections to the building on grounds that it was far away from the city. However, the building was not approved due to lack of a proper approach road.

The home is meant for transwomen either in a crisis situation or recuperating after the sex re-assignment surgery. It will be available free of cost for up to three months for transwomen in distress. With a capacity of 25 to 30, the home will also provide job opportunities for those in need.

“We are planning to provide entrepreneurship training and facilities to continue their education, if necessary,” said Sisily George, president of Punarjani and manager of the home.

Transwomen who undergoes sex-reassignment surgeries will be provided medical attention.

The shelter is the second such facility for transpersons in the State. The first one, exclusively for transmen, has been opened in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister for Social Justice and Health K.K. Shylaja would open the shelter home within a fortnight. Transwomen may contact her (phone 9538672278).