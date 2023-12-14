ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate INTUC convention in Kozhikode

December 14, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district convention of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will be held in the city from December 16 to 18 at various venues.

A seminar on ‘Growing employment sector: Possibilities and Challenges of Trade Unions’ will be held at K.P. Kesavamenon Hall on Saturday. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, will inaugurate the seminar at 3 p.m.

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the public convention to be held at Muthalakkulam grounds at 4 p.m. on Sunday. K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, will be the guest of honour, while Mr. Raghavan will preside.

The delegates’ convention will be held at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. on Monday. INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the convention. A Women’s convention will be held at the Town Hall at 3 p.m. which will be inaugurated by of INTUC Women’s Council State president S.N. Nusoora.

