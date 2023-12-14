GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate INTUC convention in Kozhikode

December 14, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district convention of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will be held in the city from December 16 to 18 at various venues.

A seminar on ‘Growing employment sector: Possibilities and Challenges of Trade Unions’ will be held at K.P. Kesavamenon Hall on Saturday. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, will inaugurate the seminar at 3 p.m.

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the public convention to be held at Muthalakkulam grounds at 4 p.m. on Sunday. K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, will be the guest of honour, while Mr. Raghavan will preside.

The delegates’ convention will be held at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. on Monday. INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the convention. A Women’s convention will be held at the Town Hall at 3 p.m. which will be inaugurated by of INTUC Women’s Council State president S.N. Nusoora.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / unions / labour

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.